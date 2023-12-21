The North Texas Eagles (10-1) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning run when squaring off versus the Montana State Bobcats (4-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Worthington Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Texas vs. Montana State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 77.8 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 60.9 the Bobcats give up.

North Texas has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 60.9 points.

Montana State is 4-6 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The 61.2 points per game the Bobcats put up are just 3.6 more points than the Eagles give up (57.6).

When Montana State scores more than 57.6 points, it is 4-4.

North Texas has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.2 points.

The Bobcats are making 38.0% of their shots from the field, 3.5% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (34.5%).

The Eagles make 47.0% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Bobcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Texas Leaders

Desiray Kernal: 17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

17.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 55.7 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Tommisha Lampkin: 13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG%

13.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 60.6 FG% Jaaucklyn Moore: 11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

11.9 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48) Dyani Robinson: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.2 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Desiree Wooten: 4.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.4 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas Schedule