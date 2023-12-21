We have wide receiver rankings available for you, heading into Week 16 of the NFL campaign -- scroll down before locking in your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 16

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 322.7 24.8 10.2 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 302.3 21.6 10.1 Keenan Allen Chargers 278.9 21.5 11.5 A.J. Brown Eagles 266.4 19.0 10.1 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 252.8 19.4 10.2 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 249.7 17.8 9.4 Stefon Diggs Bills 243.1 17.4 9.8 D.J. Moore Bears 240.4 17.2 7.9 Mike Evans Buccaneers 239.7 17.1 8.2 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 233.2 16.7 10.2 Puka Nacua Rams 232.7 16.6 9.6 Deebo Samuel 49ers 210.9 17.6 5.8 Davante Adams Raiders 210.8 15.1 10 DeVonta Smith Eagles 203.7 14.6 7.3 Adam Thielen Panthers 202.6 14.5 8.6 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 202.0 15.5 6.6 Jordan Addison Vikings 198.6 14.2 6.5 Nico Collins Texans 196.4 16.4 7.2 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 192.4 14.8 7.7 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 192.2 14.8 7.6 Courtland Sutton Broncos 189.0 13.5 6.1 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 187.8 13.4 8.3 Chris Olave Saints 187.8 14.4 8.9 Rashee Rice Chiefs 183.1 13.1 6 Garrett Wilson Jets 182.1 13.0 9.9 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 178.2 13.7 6.6 Amari Cooper Browns 175.5 12.5 8.1 Jayden Reed Packers 175.1 12.5 5.9 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 173.6 12.4 7.8 Terry McLaurin Commanders 167.5 12.0 8 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 167.2 11.9 7.3 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 166.7 11.9 7.7 Tank Dell Texans 165.0 16.5 7.5 Zay Flowers Ravens 164.6 11.8 6.6 George Pickens Steelers 152.9 10.9 6.5 Romeo Doubs Packers 150.7 10.8 6 Christian Kirk Jaguars 150.3 12.5 7.1 Drake London Falcons 149.8 11.5 6.7 Curtis Samuel Commanders 142.9 11.0 5.9 Cooper Kupp Rams 140.8 14.1 7.7 Marquise Brown Cardinals 134.7 10.4 7.8 Gabriel Davis Bills 134.3 10.3 5.4 Josh Downs Colts 132.1 9.4 6 Brandin Cooks Cowboys 129.7 10.0 4.8 Justin Jefferson Vikings 129.2 18.5 9.4 Tyler Boyd Bengals 127.6 9.1 6.2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks 125.1 8.9 5.6 Diontae Johnson Steelers 118.7 11.9 7.3 Rashid Shaheed Saints 118.3 9.9 4.9 Jahan Dotson Commanders 116.0 8.3 5.4 Josh Reynolds Lions 114.5 8.8 3.9 Elijah Moore Browns 111.1 7.9 6.7 Tee Higgins Bengals 109.7 11.0 6.6 Jerry Jeudy Broncos 109.1 8.4 5.4 Tutu Atwell Rams 108.1 8.3 4.8 Christian Watson Packers 101.3 11.3 5.9 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 100.0 12.5 6.9 Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens 99.9 8.3 5 K.J. Osborn Vikings 96.6 7.4 4.9 Wan'Dale Robinson Giants 95.2 7.9 4.7

