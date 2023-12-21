The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UIC Flames (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals are shooting 43.6% from the field, 6% higher than the 37.6% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Incarnate Word has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.6% from the field.
  • The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 164th.
  • The Cardinals put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.5 the Flames give up.
  • Incarnate Word has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.
  • The Cardinals allowed fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (78.5) last season.
  • Incarnate Word drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 96-82 Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Northern Arizona L 76-75 McDermott Center
12/13/2023 @ Rice L 80-57 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
1/2/2024 Our Lady of the Lake - McDermott Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.