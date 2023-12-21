How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) will be attempting to end a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UIC Flames (7-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals are shooting 43.6% from the field, 6% higher than the 37.6% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Incarnate Word has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.6% from the field.
- The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 164th.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 62.5 the Flames give up.
- Incarnate Word has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.
- The Cardinals allowed fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (78.5) last season.
- Incarnate Word drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 96-82
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 76-75
|McDermott Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Rice
|L 80-57
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/2/2024
|Our Lady of the Lake
|-
|McDermott Center
