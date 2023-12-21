Thursday's game between the UIC Flames (7-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) at Credit Union 1 Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-63 and heavily favors UIC to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no set line.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 81, Incarnate Word 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-17.3)

UIC (-17.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

UIC's record against the spread this season is 7-2-0, while Incarnate Word's is 4-5-0. The Flames are 4-5-0 and the Cardinals are 5-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a -35 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and are allowing 79.2 per outing to rank 335th in college basketball.

The 36.9 rebounds per game Incarnate Word accumulates rank 177th in the nation. Their opponents record 37.7.

Incarnate Word connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents.

Incarnate Word has lost the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 15.2 (351st in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (268th in college basketball).

