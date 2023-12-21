Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hidalgo County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Hidalgo County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hidalgo County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Edinburg North High School at Rio Grande City High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
