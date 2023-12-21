The Baylor Bears (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning run when visiting the South Florida Bulls (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Massimino Court. This contest is at 3:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Baylor vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up 27.7 more points per game (85.8) than the Bulls give up (58.1).

Baylor has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.

South Florida is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 85.8 points.

The Bulls record 66.8 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 53.4 the Bears give up.

South Florida has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 53.4 points.

Baylor is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.

The Bulls are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bears allow to opponents (36.1%).

The Bears shoot 47.6% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bulls allow.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)

12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62) Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

