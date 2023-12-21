Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Abilene Christian matchup.
Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Abilene Christian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-14.5)
|148.5
|-1600
|+900
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-14.5)
|148.5
|-1700
|+890
Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Abilene Christian has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Arkansas has covered three times in 10 chances against the spread this season.
- Razorbacks games have hit the over eight out of 10 times this season.
