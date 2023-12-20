UTEP vs. Norfolk State December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UTEP Miners (6-3) will play the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTEP Players to Watch
- Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zid Powell: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Otis Frazier III: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Calvin Solomon: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Corey Camper Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Norfolk State Players to Watch
UTEP vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison
|UTEP Rank
|UTEP AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|57th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|75.4
|160th
|112th
|68.1
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|83rd
|115th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|31.4
|259th
|91st
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|310th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|6.4
|264th
|24th
|17.6
|Assists
|12.3
|248th
|301st
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.3
|67th
