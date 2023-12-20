The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena as heavy, 15.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 145.5 for the matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grand Canyon -15.5 145.5

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 145.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Sam Houston's games this season have had an average of 143.2 points, 2.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Sam Houston has gone 5-6-0 ATS this year.

Sam Houston has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Bearkats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Sam Houston has a 10% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 4 57.1% 80.1 151.8 67.8 139.3 144.8 Sam Houston 5 45.5% 71.7 151.8 71.5 139.3 138.6

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats' 71.7 points per game are only 3.9 more points than the 67.8 the Antelopes give up.

Sam Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 67.8 points.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 5-2-0 2-0 3-4-0 Sam Houston 5-6-0 0-0 7-4-0

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon Sam Houston 14-4 Home Record 12-1 5-5 Away Record 11-6 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

