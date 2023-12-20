The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-15.5) 145.5 -2000 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-15.5) 145.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends

Sam Houston has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Grand Canyon has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three out of the Antelopes' seven games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.