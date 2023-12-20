The Houston Rockets (13-11) match up against the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center. Alperen Sengun of the Rockets and Trae Young of the Hawks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Rockets' Last Game

The Rockets dropped their most recent game to the Cavaliers, 135-130 in OT, on Monday. Fred VanVleet starred with 27 points, plus eight boards and 17 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Fred VanVleet 27 8 17 2 1 4 Alperen Sengun 24 8 6 1 0 1 Dillon Brooks 16 3 2 0 0 3

Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun posts 19.9 points, 8.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game, making 52.7% of shots from the field.

VanVleet posts 17.1 points, 4.4 boards and 8.8 assists per game, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green puts up 17.5 points, 4.5 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 1.7 assists and 8.6 boards per contest.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 19.5 8.7 4.7 1.0 1.1 0.7 Fred VanVleet 16.1 4.3 7.6 1.6 0.8 2.6 Jabari Smith Jr. 11.1 9.9 2.3 0.4 0.9 1.2 Tari Eason 11.2 8.3 1.4 1.2 1.0 0.9 Jalen Green 14.5 4.5 3.7 0.1 0.5 1.8

