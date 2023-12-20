Player props are available for Alperen Sengun and Trae Young, among others, when the Houston Rockets host the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
20.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: +120) 0.5 (Over: +108)
  • The 20.5 points prop bet over/under set for Sengun on Wednesday is 0.6 more than his scoring average on the season (19.9).
  • He has pulled down 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Sengun has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Sengun's 0.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +124)
  • Wednesday's over/under for Fred VanVleet is 18.5. That is 1.4 more than his season average.
  • He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • VanVleet has collected 8.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (9.5).
  • He has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -147)
  • Jalen Green's 17.5 points per game are 1.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Green averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Green has hit two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +114) 9.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -135)
  • Young's 28.1 points per game are 2.4 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • His rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
  • Young averages 11 assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
  • Young, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -204)
  • The 19.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.
  • He has grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).
  • Murray has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.9 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Murray has hit 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

