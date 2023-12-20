Player props are available for Alperen Sengun and Trae Young, among others, when the Houston Rockets host the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -128) 9.5 (Over: -141) 5.5 (Over: +120) 0.5 (Over: +108)

The 20.5 points prop bet over/under set for Sengun on Wednesday is 0.6 more than his scoring average on the season (19.9).

He has pulled down 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Sengun has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Sengun's 0.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -108) 9.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +124)

Wednesday's over/under for Fred VanVleet is 18.5. That is 1.4 more than his season average.

He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

VanVleet has collected 8.8 assists per game, 0.7 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (9.5).

He has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Jalen Green's 17.5 points per game are 1.0 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, 1.0 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Green averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Green has hit two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +114) 9.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -135)

Young's 28.1 points per game are 2.4 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Young averages 11 assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Young, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: -204)

The 19.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.9 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Murray has hit 2.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.