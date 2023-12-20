The Houston Rockets (13-11) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on Wednesday, December 20 at Toyota Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Rockets lost 135-130 to the Cavaliers in overtime on Monday. In the losing effort, Fred VanVleet paced the Rockets with 27 points.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Questionable Illness 5.4 3.2 1.4

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable (Ankle), AJ Griffin: Questionable (Personal), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

