The Houston Rockets (13-11) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Rockets vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -3.5 233.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston's 24 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points seven times.

The average point total in Houston's games this season is 218, 15.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Rockets' ATS record is 17-7-0 this season.

Houston has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

Houston has been at least a -150 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 7 29.2% 110.7 233.4 107.3 230 220.3 Hawks 18 69.2% 122.7 233.4 122.7 230 238.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The Rockets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.

The Rockets have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

At home, Houston owns a better record against the spread (11-1-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-6-0).

The 110.7 points per game the Rockets score are 12 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.7).

When Houston puts up more than 122.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Rockets vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Rockets and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 17-7 4-0 9-15 Hawks 6-20 1-6 17-9

Rockets vs. Hawks Point Insights

Rockets Hawks 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 122.7 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-18 2-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-13 107.3 Points Allowed (PG) 122.7 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 16-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 13-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.