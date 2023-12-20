The Houston Rockets (13-11) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue an 11-game home winning streak when they take on the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.

Rockets vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -3.5 233.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston's 24 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points seven times.
  • The average point total in Houston's games this season is 218, 15.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Rockets' ATS record is 17-7-0 this season.
  • Houston has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.
  • Houston has been at least a -150 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 7 29.2% 110.7 233.4 107.3 230 220.3
Hawks 18 69.2% 122.7 233.4 122.7 230 238.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • The Rockets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Rockets have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
  • At home, Houston owns a better record against the spread (11-1-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-6-0).
  • The 110.7 points per game the Rockets score are 12 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.7).
  • When Houston puts up more than 122.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Rockets vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Rockets and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 17-7 4-0 9-15
Hawks 6-20 1-6 17-9

Rockets vs. Hawks Point Insights

Rockets Hawks
110.7
Points Scored (PG)
 122.7
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-18
2-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 11-13
107.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.7
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
16-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-0
13-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-0

