The Atlanta Hawks (9-11), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center, go up against the Houston Rockets (9-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun posts 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Fred VanVleet puts up 16.2 points, 9.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Green puts up 18.8 points, 3.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.9 points, 1.4 assists and 8.4 boards.

Dillon Brooks puts up 13.8 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).

The Hawks are getting 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this year.

Saddiq Bey is putting up 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Rockets vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Rockets Hawks 110.1 Points Avg. 122.7 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 122.4 47.0% Field Goal % 47.1% 36.4% Three Point % 37.0%

