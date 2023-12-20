Rockets vs. Hawks December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (9-11), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Toyota Center, go up against the Houston Rockets (9-9). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.
Rockets vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun posts 21.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Fred VanVleet puts up 16.2 points, 9.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Green puts up 18.8 points, 3.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averages 12.9 points, 1.4 assists and 8.4 boards.
- Dillon Brooks puts up 13.8 points, 3.4 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.
Hawks Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.8 steals (fourth in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Clint Capela gets the Hawks 10.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in NBA).
- The Hawks are getting 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this year.
- Saddiq Bey is putting up 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
Rockets vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Hawks
|110.1
|Points Avg.
|122.7
|106.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.4
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|37.0%
