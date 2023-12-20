The Houston Rockets (13-11) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) after winning 11 home games in a row. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Rockets vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Rockets (-3.5) 233.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rockets (-3) 234 -154 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Hawks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Rockets have a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.4 points per game. They're putting up 110.7 points per game to rank 26th in the league and are giving up 107.3 per outing to rank second in the NBA.

The Hawks have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 122.7 points per game (third in league) and giving up 122.7 (28th in NBA).

These teams are scoring 233.4 points per game between them, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 230 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Houston is 17-7-0 ATS this season.

Atlanta has compiled a 6-20-0 record against the spread this season.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Alperen Sengun 20.5 -120 19.9 Jalen Green 18.5 +100 17.5 Fred VanVleet 18.5 -120 17.1 Dillon Brooks 13.5 -128 14.0 Jabari Smith Jr. 12.5 -128 12.3

Rockets and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +6600 - Hawks +12500 +6600 -

