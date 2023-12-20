Prairie View A&M vs. Rice December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) face the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Max Fiedler: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Travis Evee: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Mason: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keanu Dawes: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Rice Players to Watch
Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Stat Comparison
|Rice Rank
|Rice AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|227th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|74.9
|173rd
|324th
|79.0
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|257th
|225th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|34.9
|111th
|210th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|107th
|202nd
|7.2
|3pt Made
|4.6
|348th
|135th
|14.2
|Assists
|9.6
|348th
|160th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.4
|141st
