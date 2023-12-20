The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) face the Rice Owls (3-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game Information

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Travis Evee: 15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Mason: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Keanu Dawes: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Anthony Selden: 8.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Stat Comparison

Rice Rank Rice AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 227th 72.8 Points Scored 74.9 173rd 324th 79.0 Points Allowed 74.6 257th 225th 32.2 Rebounds 34.9 111th 210th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 107th 202nd 7.2 3pt Made 4.6 348th 135th 14.2 Assists 9.6 348th 160th 11.6 Turnovers 11.4 141st

