Wednesday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (10-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) at Reed Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-47 and heavily favors Texas A&M to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Panthers lost their last outing 85-59 against Rice on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 79, Prairie View A&M 47

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Panthers beat the McNeese Cowgirls on the road on November 12 by a score of 85-70.

The Aggies have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

13.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG% Gerlyn Smith: 8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.0 PTS, 50.0 FG% Amauri Williams: 6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG% Jada Roberson: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers put up 65.1 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while giving up 69.4 per contest (274th in college basketball). They have a -34 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Panthers score 72.5 points per game at home, and 57.8 on the road.

In 2023-24 Prairie View A&M is allowing 16.8 fewer points per game at home (61.0) than away (77.8).

