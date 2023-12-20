The Rice Owls (5-6) welcome in the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. Prairie View A&M matchup in this article.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-9.5) 147.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Rice (-9.5) 147.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 4-3.

Rice has covered four times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

In the Owls' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

