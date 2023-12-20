How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) travel to face the Rice Owls (5-6) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
- Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 133rd.
- The Panthers' 72.7 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 74.5 the Owls allow to opponents.
- Prairie View A&M has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Prairie View A&M put up more points at home (72.4 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
- At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.
- At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) as well.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 107-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 74-55
|McLeod Center
|12/18/2023
|North American
|W 92-61
|William J. Nicks Building
|12/20/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/28/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
