The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) travel to face the Rice Owls (5-6) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (45.0%).
  • Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 133rd.
  • The Panthers' 72.7 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 74.5 the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Prairie View A&M has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 74.5 points.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Prairie View A&M put up more points at home (72.4 per game) than away (64.6) last season.
  • At home, the Panthers conceded 64.5 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.
  • At home, Prairie View A&M made 5.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). Prairie View A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.6%) than on the road (30.7%) as well.

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Iowa State L 107-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Northern Iowa L 74-55 McLeod Center
12/18/2023 North American W 92-61 William J. Nicks Building
12/20/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/28/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
12/30/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena

