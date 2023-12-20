Wednesday's game features the Rice Owls (5-6) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) clashing at Tudor Fieldhouse (on December 20) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-70 win for Rice.

The matchup has no line set.

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Prairie View A&M vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 78, Prairie View A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-8.0)

Rice (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Rice is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Prairie View A&M's 5-3-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Owls' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Panthers' games have gone over.

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers' -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.7 points per game (239th in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per contest (301st in college basketball).

Prairie View A&M loses the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 34.9 rebounds per game, 252nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.5.

Prairie View A&M makes 5.2 three-pointers per game (339th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

Prairie View A&M has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.2 per game (289th in college basketball) while forcing 17.4 (sixth in college basketball).

