How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA slate features 10 contests, including a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers play the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves travel to face the 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 18-8
- MIN Record: 20-5
- PHI Stats: 122.2 PPG (fourth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- MIN Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.9 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (34.4 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -3.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -160
- MIN Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 225.5 points
The Orlando Magic host the Miami Heat
The Heat go on the road to face the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ORL Record: 16-9
- MIA Record: 15-12
- ORL Stats: 113.2 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- MIA Stats: 112.8 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.2 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: ORL -5.5
- ORL Odds to Win: -200
- MIA Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 219.5 points
The Indiana Pacers take on the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets go on the road to face the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 13-12
- CHA Record: 7-18
- IND Stats: 127.4 PPG (first in NBA), 127.0 Opp. PPG (30th)
- CHA Stats: 111.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 120.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.8 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -9.5
- IND Odds to Win: -450
- CHA Odds to Win: +350
- Total: 248.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Utah Jazz
The Jazz go on the road to face the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 15-12
- UTA Record: 10-17
- CLE Stats: 112.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- UTA Stats: 112.2 PPG (22nd in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -4.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -200
- UTA Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 227.5 points
The Brooklyn Nets play the New York Knicks
The Knicks hope to pick up a road win at the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 13-13
- NY Record: 15-11
- BKN Stats: 116.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.1 Opp. PPG (19th)
- NY Stats: 114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -1.5
- NY Odds to Win: -120
- BKN Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 233.5 points
The Toronto Raptors play the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets look to pull of an away win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 11-15
- DEN Record: 18-10
- TOR Stats: 112.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (17th)
- DEN Stats: 115.3 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.3 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.8 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -3.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -165
- TOR Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 229.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers travel to face the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 11-17
- LAL Record: 15-12
- CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (27th in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (13th)
- LAL Stats: 113.8 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.6 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.9 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -4.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -185
- CHI Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 224.5 points
The Houston Rockets face the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 13-11
- ATL Record: 11-15
- HOU Stats: 110.7 PPG (26th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (second)
- ATL Stats: 122.7 PPG (third in NBA), 122.7 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.3 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -3.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -150
- ATL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 233.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks play host to the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers look to pull of an away win at the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSSC
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 16-10
- LAC Record: 16-10
- DAL Stats: 119.3 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- LAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.1 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -2.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -135
- DAL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 236.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play host to the Boston Celtics
The Celtics travel to face the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 16-9
- BOS Record: 20-6
- SAC Stats: 118.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.2 Opp. PPG (21st)
- BOS Stats: 118.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.9 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.2 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -2.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -140
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 237.5 points
