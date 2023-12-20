You can find player prop bet odds for Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and other players on the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks before their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -128)

Doncic's 32.9 points per game are 3.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 1.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Doncic averages 9.1 assists, 1.4 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Doncic's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 17.3 points per game average is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 fewer than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Hardaway has knocked down 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Derrick Jones Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 10.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -114)

The 9.8 points Derrick Jones Jr. scores per game are 0.7 less than his over/under on Wednesday (10.5).

He averages 0.9 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

He has knocked down 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -102)

The 29.5-point total set for Leonard on Wednesday is 5.3 more points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 5.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Leonard's season-long assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Wednesday's assist over/under.

Leonard has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

