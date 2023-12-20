The Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) are favored (-2.5) to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-10) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSC. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and BSSC

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Clippers -2.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas has played 16 games this season that have had more than 236.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Dallas' games this season has been 236.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Dallas has a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mavericks have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Dallas has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Clippers 7 26.9% 117 236.3 110.7 228.3 228.7
Mavericks 16 61.5% 119.3 236.3 117.6 228.3 233.3

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Dallas has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total seven times.
  • Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).
  • The Mavericks average 8.6 more points per game (119.3) than the Clippers allow (110.7).
  • When it scores more than 110.7 points, Dallas is 13-7 against the spread and 15-5 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 14-12 1-4 18-8
Clippers 13-13 9-9 11-15

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights

Mavericks Clippers
119.3
Points Scored (PG)
 117
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
13-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-4
15-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.7
22
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
8-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-8
8-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.