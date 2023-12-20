Mavericks vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (16-10) are favored (-2.5) to build on an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (16-10) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSC. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-2.5
|236.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has played 16 games this season that have had more than 236.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Dallas' games this season has been 236.9, 0.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mavericks have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Dallas has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Clippers vs Mavericks Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Mavericks Prediction
|Clippers vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Clippers vs Mavericks
|Clippers vs Mavericks Player Props
Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|7
|26.9%
|117
|236.3
|110.7
|228.3
|228.7
|Mavericks
|16
|61.5%
|119.3
|236.3
|117.6
|228.3
|233.3
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have gone over the total seven times.
- Dallas' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). On the road, it is .643 (9-5-0).
- The Mavericks average 8.6 more points per game (119.3) than the Clippers allow (110.7).
- When it scores more than 110.7 points, Dallas is 13-7 against the spread and 15-5 overall.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|14-12
|1-4
|18-8
|Clippers
|13-13
|9-9
|11-15
Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Clippers
|119.3
|117
|6
|9
|13-7
|9-4
|15-5
|10-3
|117.6
|110.7
|22
|6
|8-2
|11-8
|8-2
|13-6
