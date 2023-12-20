Jabari Smith Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 18, Smith put up five points and seven rebounds in a 135-130 loss versus the Cavaliers.

Let's break down Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.3 11.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.6 9.9 Assists -- 1.7 2.3 PRA -- 22.6 23.3 PR -- 20.9 21 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Jabari Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Hawks

Smith is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smith's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 100.7 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 28th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 122.7 points per contest.

The Hawks concede 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 28.7 per contest.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 38 21 9 1 5 1 1 10/19/2022 33 17 7 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.