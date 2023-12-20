How to Watch the Houston vs. Rice Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Rice Owls (6-4) battle the Houston Cougars (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Rice Scoring Comparison
- The Owls put up an average of 70.0 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 63.7 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- Rice has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 63.7 points.
- Houston's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 70.0 points.
- The Cougars score 19.6 more points per game (80.5) than the Owls give up (60.9).
- Houston has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.
- When Rice allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 6-4.
- The Cougars are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Owls allow to opponents (38.1%).
- The Owls' 39.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.8 higher than the Cougars have conceded.
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 STL, 39.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)
- N'Yah Boyd: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
- Bria Patterson: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Kamryn Jones: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 89-42
|Fertitta Center
|12/14/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 66-64
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 95-48
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Rice
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
