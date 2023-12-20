In one of the many exciting matchups on the G League schedule today, the Memphis Hustle and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers hit the pitch on ESPN+.

Watch NBA Academy Latin America vs NBA Global Academy

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Cleveland Charge vs G League Ignite

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Windy City Bulls vs Grand Rapids Gold

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Memphis Hustle vs Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Texas Legends vs Delaware Blue Coats

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Long Island Nets vs Austin Spurs

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Greensboro Swarm vs Iowa Wolves

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

