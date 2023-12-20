Fred VanVleet and his Houston Rockets teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 135-130 loss to the Cavaliers (his last action) VanVleet produced 27 points, eight rebounds, 17 assists and two steals.

In this article, we look at VanVleet's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.1 17.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.9 Assists 9.5 8.8 8.7 PRA -- 30.3 31.4 PR -- 21.5 22.7 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Fred VanVleet Insights vs. the Hawks

VanVleet is responsible for taking 15.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 23.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 122.7 points per contest.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 28.7 per contest.

The Hawks give up 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 26 3 6 4 1 0 0 11/19/2022 44 15 2 5 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.