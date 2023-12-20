Dwight Powell plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Powell tallied eight points and eight rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 130-104 loss versus the Nuggets.

Below, we look at Powell's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dwight Powell Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 4.4 3.2 Rebounds 5.5 3.3 2.7 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 9 7.1 PR -- 7.7 5.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Powell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dwight Powell Insights vs. the Clippers

This season, Powell has made 1.3 shots per game, which adds up to 2.8% of his team's total makes.

The Mavericks rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Clippers are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.7 points per game.

The Clippers concede 43 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Clippers have conceded 25.4 per game, 10th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dwight Powell vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 15 2 2 3 0 0 0 11/10/2023 22 9 5 4 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.