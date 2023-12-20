How to Watch Duke vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Duke vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bears' opponents have knocked down.
- Duke is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 130th.
- The Blue Devils put up 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears allow (69.6).
- Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Baylor is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
- The Bears' 88.4 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- When Baylor allows fewer than 81.6 points, it is 7-0.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Duke scored 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (68).
- The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68.4 in road games.
- In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (34.5%).
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.1.
- The Bears gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than on the road (75.9) last season.
- Baylor sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.3%) than away (35.8%).
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|L 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
|1/2/2024
|Cornell
|-
|Ferrell Center
