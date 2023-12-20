The Baylor Bears (9-0) take a nine-game win streak into a home contest with the Providence Friars (6-5), winners of three straight. It starts at 3:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida

Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Baylor vs. Providence Scoring Comparison

The Friars' 59.0 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up.

Providence has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Baylor is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 59.0 points.

The Bears put up 88.6 points per game, 32.3 more points than the 56.3 the Friars allow.

Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Providence is 6-5 when allowing fewer than 88.6 points.

This season the Bears are shooting 48.5% from the field, 13.2% higher than the Friars give up.

The Friars' 41.4 shooting percentage from the field is 4.3 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 52.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

12.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

Baylor Schedule