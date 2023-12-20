Arizona vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Arizona Wildcats (8-1) will be attempting to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Alabama matchup.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Arizona vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-7.5)
|176.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-7.5)
|176.5
|-315
|+250
Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Arizona has covered eight times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Wildcats' nine games this season have gone over the point total.
- Alabama has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of nine times this season.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Bookmakers rate Arizona lower (second-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (best).
- The Wildcats have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000.
- Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Crimson Tide were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.
