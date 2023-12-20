The Atlanta Hawks (11-15) and Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets (13-11) square off at Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 20, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Alperen Sengun vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Alperen Sengun Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 947.8 1123.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 39.5 46.8 Fantasy Rank 20 9

Alperen Sengun vs. Trae Young Insights

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun's numbers for the season are 19.9 points, 5.3 assists and 8.9 boards per game, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

The Rockets' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) while giving up 107.3 per contest (second in the league).

Houston pulls down 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in the league) while allowing 43.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

The Rockets knock down 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.3 (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2.

Houston forces 12.2 turnovers per game (23rd in the league) while committing 12.7 (11th in NBA action).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Trae Young gives the Hawks 28.1 points, 3 boards and 11 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 122.7 points per game (third in league) and conceding 122.7 (28th in NBA).

The 44.2 rebounds per game Atlanta accumulates rank 13th in the NBA. Their opponents collect 44.

The Hawks connect on 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) at a 37.8% rate (ninth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.4 their opponents make, shooting 38.2% from deep.

Atlanta has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (16th in NBA) while forcing 14.8 (fifth in league).

Alperen Sengun vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Alperen Sengun Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game 3.4 0.7 Usage Percentage 27.2% 32.2% True Shooting Pct 57.6% 58.7% Total Rebound Pct 15% 4.5% Assist Pct 28% 45%

