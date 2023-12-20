Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Sengun put up 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 135-130 loss against the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Sengun's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.9 19.5 Rebounds 9.5 8.9 8.7 Assists 5.5 5.3 4.7 PRA -- 34.1 32.9 PR -- 28.8 28.2 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.7



Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Hawks

Sengun has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 17.4% and 20.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 0.7 threes per game, or 5.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets average the fewest possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 28th in the NBA, conceding 122.7 points per game.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 28.7 assists per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 22 15 9 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.