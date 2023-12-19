Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Williamson County, Texas today? We've got the information.
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leander High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leander Glenn High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Hays, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milano High School at Bartlett High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bartlett, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
