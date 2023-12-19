The Marshall Thundering Herd are significant underdogs (+8.5) in this year's Frisco Bowl, where they will meet the UTSA Roadrunners. The game will kick off from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on December 19, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup.

UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends

UTSA has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Roadrunners are 4-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Marshall has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover seven times.

The Thundering Herd have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

