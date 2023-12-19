Tuesday's contest features the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) and the Seattle U Redhawks (1-8) facing off at Redhawk Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-58 victory for heavily favored UTSA according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Roadrunners enter this contest on the heels of a 61-48 loss to Oregon on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 71, Seattle U 58

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

Against the New Mexico State Aggies on November 10, the Roadrunners captured their best win of the season, a 58-55 home victory.

UTSA has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

The Redhawks have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 139) on November 10

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 183) on November 15

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 215) on December 3

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 236) on November 18

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 263) on November 25

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.5 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Sidney Love: 12.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Elyssa Coleman: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 BLK, 42.3 FG% Aysia Proctor: 9.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 40.4 FG%

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners score 62.9 points per game (240th in college basketball) and give up 62.7 (152nd in college basketball) for a +2 scoring differential overall.

The Roadrunners average 67.3 points per game at home, and 60.0 on the road.

UTSA is giving up more points at home (63.0 per game) than on the road (62.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.