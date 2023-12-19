Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tom Green County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Tom Green County, Texas today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ozona High School at Water Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Water Valley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wall High School at Grape Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: San Angelo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eldorado High School at Christoval High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Christoval, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
