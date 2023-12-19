The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas Tech vs. Tulsa Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bailey Maupin: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kilah Freelon: 10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tulsa Players to Watch

Maupin: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Freelon: 10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Merritt: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Arike: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.