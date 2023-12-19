Tuesday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-0) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-3) at Seabury Hall has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas Tech squad securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Red Raiders won their last outing 76-35 against Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Seabury Hall in Makawao, Hawaii

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Tech vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 73, Tulsa 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders captured their signature win of the season on November 25, when they claimed a 61-56 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in our computer rankings.

Texas Tech has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Red Raiders are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Tech is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 77) on November 25

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 123) on November 29

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 124) on November 13

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 132) on November 20

76-35 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 141) on December 13

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

15.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (18-for-49)

15.2 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (18-for-49) Kilah Freelon: 10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 59.1 FG%

10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 59.1 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

7.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders have a +254 scoring differential, topping opponents by 23.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.3 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball and are allowing 52.2 per outing to rank 17th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.