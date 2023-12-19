Tuesday's contest between the Texas State Bobcats (7-3) and Chicago State Cougars (0-18) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 78-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 19.

Last time out, the Bobcats won on Monday 67-61 over Florida International.

Texas State vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Texas State vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 78, Chicago State 53

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Schedule Analysis

When the Bobcats defeated the Bowling Green Falcons, the No. 100 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-48 on November 11, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

Texas State has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

The Bobcats have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 100) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 133) on November 30

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 231) on December 18

72-46 at home over Denver (No. 253) on December 14

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 296) on November 17

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)

13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43) Tiffany Tullis: 8.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 45.1 FG%

8.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 45.1 FG% Jaylin Foster: 8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Timia Jefferson: 11.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

11.1 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Julia Coleman: 5.9 PTS, 67.6 FG%

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats average 67.9 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 55.7 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a +122 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game.

At home, the Bobcats are averaging 14.8 more points per game (73.8) than they are in road games (59).

Texas State is allowing 52 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (61.3).

