SMU vs. Houston Christian December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (6-3) will meet the Houston Christian Huskies (0-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
SMU vs. Houston Christian Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SMU Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Houston Christian Players to Watch
SMU vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|189th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|68.2
|300th
|21st
|62.0
|Points Allowed
|90.0
|362nd
|116th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|32.3
|225th
|63rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|244th
|211th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|3.0
|363rd
|62nd
|15.8
|Assists
|10.5
|331st
|163rd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|16.7
|362nd
