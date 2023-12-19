The SMU Mustangs (6-3) will meet the Houston Christian Huskies (0-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

SMU vs. Houston Christian Game Information

SMU Players to Watch

  • Zhuric Phelps: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Chuck Harris: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Samuell Williamson: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Tyreek Smith: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Houston Christian Players to Watch

SMU vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison

SMU Rank SMU AVG Houston Christian AVG Houston Christian Rank
189th 74.4 Points Scored 68.2 300th
21st 62.0 Points Allowed 90.0 362nd
116th 34.8 Rebounds 32.3 225th
63rd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 244th
211th 7.1 3pt Made 3.0 363rd
62nd 15.8 Assists 10.5 331st
163rd 11.6 Turnovers 16.7 362nd

