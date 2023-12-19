Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palo Pinto County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Palo Pinto County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Palo Pinto County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral Wells High School at Windthorst High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Windthorst, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graford High School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Newcastle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
