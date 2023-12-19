Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in McLennan County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McGregor High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lorena, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McGregor High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lexington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
