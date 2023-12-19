Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Liberty County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Liberty County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shepherd High School at Tarkington High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cleveland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shepherd High School at Tarkington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cleveland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
