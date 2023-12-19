The Houston Christian Huskies (2-7) will visit the SMU Mustangs (7-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Houston Christian matchup.

Houston Christian vs. SMU Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-26.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Houston Christian vs. SMU Betting Trends

Houston Christian has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Huskies have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.

SMU has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Mustangs games have hit the over.

