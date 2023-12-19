Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Fort Bend County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morton Ranch High School at Travis High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Richmond, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Royal High School at Dulles High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cesar Chavez High School at Ridge Point High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Missouri City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randle High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
