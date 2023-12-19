Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Dallas County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at McKinney Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irving High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at DeSoto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: DeSoto, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duncanville High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.