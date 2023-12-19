Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Collin County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Greenville High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Greenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at McKinney Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lucas Christian Academy at Nazarene Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Crowley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
