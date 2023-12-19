Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Archer County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mineral Wells High School at Windthorst High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Windthorst, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.